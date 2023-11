2023 is the year of documentary! Watch 'Random Patrol' an intimate documentary by Yohan Guignard following a US police officer during one of his work days.



Law and order are Matt's duties. Every morning, this US police officer in the suburb of Oklahoma-City takes his car in order to patrol in town. Every morning, he is worried about the arrests of the day. Every morning, he wonders how much this job changed himself.



Production company: L'Endroit



