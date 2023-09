With a gun at his belt and a truncheon in his hand, Pento has just joined the Seine-Saint-Denis anti-crime brigade. With his teammates, he develops specific methods.



Watch 'Les Misérables' (2017), a poignant short film directed by Ladj Ly who later turned it into the same-titled feature film, meeting with international success, and earning an Oscar nomination. His new feature film 'Les Indésirables' ('Bâtiment 5') is premiering at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.



Production company: Les films du Worso



