It is summer, in the South. Everyday, Sarah, aged sixteen, sells doughnuts with her father on the beach. One evening she meets Baptiste.



Watch 'Summer of Sarah' ('Belle Gueule') (2015), a radiant short film directed by Emma Benestan, starring Oulaya Amamra who who will later star in the director's first feature, 'Fragile'.

The film is available in 9 languages: French, English, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Japanese and Russian. Click on "cc" button to choose your language!



Production company: 10:15! Productions



#summer #beach #french #frenchcinema #fullmovie #FullMovieHD